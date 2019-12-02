GSU alleges illegal coal auction  

TURA: Alleging that illegal coal auction violating the SC order has taken place in the district, the Mindikgre Regional Unit of the GSU in South Garo Hills has submitted a complaint letter to the district Deputy Commissioner urging him to cancel the alleged illegal coal auction and stop its transportation.

“I strongly object to the recent unlawful disposing off of coal from Jadigittim and other coal depots which supersedes the SC order,” Greneth M Sangma, the GSU unit President said in his complaint.

The GSU leader also said that time given for tendering the auction was also very short and its non-publication in local newspapers raises a question whether it was done to favour certain individuals.

Sangma urged the deputy commissioner to cancel the auction or at least stop the transportation of coal until it can be established that the auctioned coal does not come under the SC order.