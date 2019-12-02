Ranikor MLA to contest vacant KHADC seat

MAWKYRWAT: The United Democratic Party (UDP) Ranikor circle unanimously chose local MLA Pius Marwein as the candidate for the upcoming by-election to Ranikor constituency, South West Khasi Hills.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the UDP Ranikor unit held at Rangthong village on Saturday.

President of the UDP Ranikor circle, GG Bung Snaitang informed that those present at the meeting chose Marwein as the candidate. “We have chosen Marwein as the candidate to complete the remainder of the term left by (L) Nassar Marwein but for the next election, it will be one post for one man,” Snaitang said.

He added that the UDP was united and the meeting decided to give its best during the election as it will be a test for the Assembly polls in 2023.

“As a party, we are not taking the by-election lightly and we will give it our best shot,” Snaitang said.