Army guns down NSCN-R insurgent in Arunachal

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, troops of the Indian Army gunned down a hardcore NSCN-R (Reformation) insurgent during a firefight at Shallang in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, an defence press statement issued here on Monday, said.

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of armed cadres in the district, security forces launched a swift operation in the area. During the course of the operation they were fired upon by the NSCN-R cadres, and in retaliatory fire, one insurgent was killed.

He was later identified as self styled ‘Major’ Akham Chang, operational commander of NSCN-R in Changlang district.

One AK series rifle along with a huge quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered.