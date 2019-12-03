Cabinet fails to discuss administrator’s rule

Govt is examining imbroglio: James Sangma

SHILLONG: The state cabinet on Monday did not discuss the contentious issue of rejection of administrator’s rule in KHADC by the governor.

Despite repeated queries on the matter, District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma only said that the matter would be examined.

To a question on any breach of procedure as the governor communicated the appointment of the new CEM to the deputy commissioner instead of the District Council Affairs department, James said, “We are examining the matter”.

James also denied any conflict between the Secretariat and Raj Bhavan on the developments after the NPP-led executive committee was voted out in KHADC.

The minister said he does not remember the text related to the observation made by the governor while rejecting the administrator’s rule.

Pending salary

The state government is unlikely to provide any financial assistance to GHADC though the employees have not been getting salary for the last 23 months.

In response to a query regarding any relief to the GHADC staff, James said, “It is very difficult in the present scenario. We are trying to find out the position. The situation has not cropped up now”.