CoMSO meets Governor for ordinance nod

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) met Governor Tathagata Roy and urged him to give assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance.

In a representation to the governor, the CoMSO said that the ordinance will go a long way towards achieving the aim and objective of the Act in ensuring safety and security of residents of the state as well as protection of the demographic structures of the state as a whole, which has been a long and genuine aspirations of the citizens.

The CoMSO maintained that the state government had consulted legal experts and the Law department, besides seeking opinion from various stakeholders including civil societies, political parties and traditional institutions.

The CoMSO maintained that the amended Residents Act will not affect the movement of tourists in and around the state.

“We are also of the opinion that the proposed provision which make it mandatory for non-residents, who intends to stay beyond 24 hours in the state to furnish information, will not affect the free movement of tourists as can be seen from the statements of the chief minister and the Tourism department”, the CoMSO stated.