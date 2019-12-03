Next hearing in GHADC case on Dec 11

SHILLONG: The NPP-led coalition has sought a week’s time to file an affidavit in the High Court of Meghalaya in response to the petition of the Congress-led alliance to continue the session in GHADC to take up the no-confidence motion.

The petition filed by MDC Stevie Marak was heard by the high court on Monday and the next hearing will be held on December 11.

The newly-elected deputy chairman of KHADC, Mettrinson G Momin, said that the case was filed against the action of the KHADC chairman Denang Sangma to adjourn the House without taking up the listed no-confidence motion. The GHADC chairman, who is camping in Shillong, will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma.

To a question, James said he cannot comment on the GHADC as it is under judicial consideration.