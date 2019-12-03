Paul dismisses allegation of files going missing

SHILLONG: Member District Council (MDC) of Jaiaw and former Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Paul Lyngdoh said that no file from the department had gone missing.

He questioned the current Executive Committee if it was aware that for the first time ever, the department had introduced a system of file movement registration to ensure that no file went missing as had happened in the recent past.

He trained his guns on Chairman of KHADC PN Syiem asserting that he was playing with the lives of the people of Meghalaya in order to boost his career.

In a statement issued on his Facebook page, he said that the files were under his perusal and consideration when the current EC staged a coup and added, “For reasons you know best”.

“Are you aware of the fact that I have also initiated the complete computerization of the Trade Department to ensure timely and speedy clearance of all matters in a transparent way? Did you guys think of such initiatives all these years that you were CEM, EM and what not? What is the fate of the computerization process now?” he wrote.

He called Latiplang Kharkongor, a self-designated CEM of the Council who represents a minority of members of the House, poses more questions than it answers.

He questioned as to how can the Chairman, who heads the Legislature, addressed the media along with the “CEM” on matters pertaining to policy framing, which is the exclusive domain of the Executive Committee.

Lyngdoh questioned the current EC as to why were they more concerned about files whose movement had been properly recorded instead of issues crying for immediate attention.

He asked, “What will happen now to the registration of hawkers and their eviction from unauthorized public spaces? The November 30 deadline we gave them is over. What happens next?”

Lyngdoh gave the new EC a dose of some “life lessons” as he puts it, “Before it’s too late, why don’t you guys get a life? Start reading. Listen to wholesome music. Develop great hobbies. Have real and lasting friendships. There’s more to life than breaking up alliances, chasing power and changing loyalties!”