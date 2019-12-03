Reluctant dept agrees to cooperate with CIL

SHILLONG: The Mining and Geology department has reluctantly decided to provide details regarding the 32 lakh metric tonnes of extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL).

Sources said that during the meeting on Monday, the director of Mining and Geology department has informed the CIL official that the information is already available with the CIL.

However, the CIL official said he had not received any information regarding the details of extracted coal.

Later, under pressure, the government decided to provide the details of 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal to the CIL.

The CIL will provide a format in which the details regarding the owners of coal, places and the grades of coal among others will have to be mentioned.

However, the CIL will not make any physical verification of the coal as it may not be possible to go to the interior places.

The CIL may give direction to carry the coal to the weigh bridges for weighing before carrying out auction.

The NGT panel has asked the state government that the coal auction should be carried out in a transparent manner.

The auction and transportation will be limited to the already identified 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal and not others.

GSU alleges illegal

coal auction

Alleging that illegal coal auction violating the Supreme Court order has taken place in the district, the Mindikgre unit of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) in South Garo Hills has submitted a complaint letter to the deputy commissioner urging him to cancel the alleged illegal coal auction and stop its transportation.

“I strongly object to the recent unlawful disposing off of coal from Jadigittim and other coal depots which supersedes the Supreme Court order,” Greneth M Sangma, GSU unit president said in his complaint.

The GSU leader also said that time given for tendering the auction was also very short and its non-publication in local newspapers raises a question whether it was done to favour certain individuals.

Sangma urged the deputy commissioner to cancel the auction or at least stop the transportation of coal until it can be established that the auctioned coal does not come under the Supreme Court order.