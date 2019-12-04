BJP makes move to lead GHADC

SHILLONG: The BJP is making a move to lead the GHADC and at least four of its MDCs met Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday evening.

A member of the delegation said that four BJP MDCs met the governor to apprise him of the political situation after GHADC chairman Denang Sangma abruptly adjourned the House without taking up the no-confidence motion.

The MDCs sought the intervention of the governor to reconvene the GHADC session.

Besides the elected BJP MDC Bhupendra Hajong, four GHADC MDCs, Mettrinson G. Momin (former Congress member), Boston Marak (UDP), Jimberth Goera Marak and Wenison Marak (GNC), recently joined the BJP.

The party is trying to get four more MDCs to its fold.

Mettrinson, who was elected as the deputy chairman after defeating the NPP nominee, said on Tuesday that the BJP MDCs will seek the support of likeminded parties to form the next executive committee of GHADC.