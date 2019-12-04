KHNAM call to unite for ILP in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called upon all stakeholders in Meghalaya to set aside all differences and put up a “united fight” for implementation of inner line permit (ILP) in the state.

An emergent meeting of KHNAM, chaired by party president, Pyndap Saibon, in Shillong on Wednesday, appealed to MLAs, members of district councils, political parties, NGOs, village dorbars, youth and religious organisations, employees, teachers and students to unite, irrespective of differences, and push for implementation of ILP.

The party maintained that ILP is “the only alternative” in regard to protection of identity of the state’s people in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the contentious legislation, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

“We are in a state of emergency right now and it is every single individual’s responsibility to participate (in the anti-CAB movement). The state government needs to prove itself and initiate immediate implementation of ILP,” Thomas Passah, spokesperson, KHNAM central executive committee, told The Shillong Times on Wednesday evening.

“It is pertinent to note that the ILP system has a provision for setting up of check-points to monitor entry of people into the state, unlike in the Sixth Schedule areas,” Passah said.