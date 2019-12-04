Navy chief flags concern over decline in funds allocation

New Delhi: In the backdrop of China’s aggressive naval expansion, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday pitched for higher budgetary allocation for his force, flagging concerns over decline in the Navy’s share in defence allocation from 18 per cent in 2012-13 to 13 per cent in 2019-20.

In a reference to Indian Navy driving out a Chinese PLA ship from India’s Exclusive Economic Zone in September, the Navy Chief asserted that such activities will be dealt with sternly. The Navy’s long-term capability plan is to have three aircraft carriers so that two carrier battle groups are ready for deployment in the Indian Ocean Region round-the-clock. In a press conference on the eve of the Navy Day, the Navy Chief said the first indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022 and it will have a fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.

According to plans, he said the second IAC will be 65,000 ton CATOBAR aircraft carrier with electric propulsion and that Navy will shortly approach the government seeking approval for the project. At present, the Navy is operating Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya which is India’s only aircraft carrier.

On China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral Singh said seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in region at any point of time. Asked why China has not been invited to the Milan maritime exercises along with 41 other countries, he said only like-minded nations will be part of it. Admiral Singh also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges. On the proposed Chief of Defence Staff, he said the position should be adequately empowered to implement strategic plans. (PTI)