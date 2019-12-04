No question of accepting CAB : Mukul

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma has made it clear that all the stakeholders including the political parties in the state have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill and there is no question of accepting it with conditions.

Talking to media persons shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the Bill on Wednesday, Mukul Sangma said that the stand of all the stakeholders was collective that they would oppose the CAB which ultimately led to the resolution.

Recalling the anti foreigners Movement in Assam which ultimately led to the Assam accord of 1985, Sangma said that with the CAB, the cut off year of 1971 and all the exercises post Assam Accord would also become redundant

Slamming Deputy Chief Minister for his recent statement on CAB, Sangma said that the political parties and other stakeholders had made it very clear that will not allow CAB with or without any conditions

“ They are twisting and misinterpretating and it is reflective of their intention and now we will have to see as to what is the actual stand of the government,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Stating that there cannot be two categories of citizens in the county, he added that there was no data as to how many foreigners would be availing citizenship in the country after the passing of the contentious Act.

He said that the country did not have record of genuine citizens and how could one presume and assume that how many foreigners will emerge after the Bill

“ How are you going to distribute these foreign nationals. At the time of application, it can be done but what happens next,” he said.

Asking the Centre to listen to the concerns of small ethnic tribes in a democratic setup like India, he hoped that good sense would prevail among the law makers in Parliament keeping in mind the concerns of the people in this part of the region.