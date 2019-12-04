Paul bins ‘missing trade files’ charge

MDC imparts ‘life lessons’ to EC

SHILLONG: MDC of Jaiaw and former executive member (EM) in charge of trade in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday rubbished allegations that over a hundred files pertaining to his erstwhile department had gone missing.

Instead, he questioned the current Executive Committee if it is aware that for the first time ever, the department has introduced a system to monitor file movement to ensure that none goes missing like in the past.

The Chief Executive Member of the council, Latiplang Kharkongor, had on Monday alleged that over a hundred files of the trade department had gone missing.

Lyngdoh trained his guns on Chairman of KHADC PN Syiem asserting that he is playing with the lives of the people of Meghalaya in order to advance his career.

Taking to Facebook, Lyngdoh said that the files were under his perusal and consideration when the current EC staged a coup adding, “For reasons you know best”.

“Are you aware of the fact that I have also initiated the complete computerization of the Trade Dept to ensure timely and speedy clearance of all matters in a transparent way? Did you guys think of such initiatives all these years that you were CEM, EM and what not? What is the fate of the computerization process now?” he wrote. He said Latiplang Kharkongor, a “self-designated CEM” of the council who represents a minority of members of the House, poses more questions than he answers. He questioned as to how the chairman, who heads the legislature, addresses the media along with the “CEM” on matters pertaining to policy, which is the exclusive domain of the executive.

Lyngdoh also questioned the EC as to why they are more concerned about files, whose movement has been properly recorded, instead of issues crying for immediate attention.

He asked, “What will happen now to the registration of hawkers and their eviction from unauthorised public spaces? The November 30 deadline we gave them is over. What happens next?”

Lyngdoh also gave the new EC a dose of some “life lessons” as he put it, “Before it’s too late, why don’t you guys get a life? Start reading. Listen to wholesome music. Develop great hobbies. Have real and lasting friendships. There’s more to life than breaking up alliances, chasing power and changing loyalties!”