PIL on councils pending for 4 yrs

SHILLONG: The PIL questioning the relevance of district councils was heard on Tuesday by the High Court of Meghalaya.

The PIL moved by Michael N. Syiem was taken up by the division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice W Diengdoh

As sought by the counsel for the petitioner, the matter will be taken up on March 9 next year.

The petitioner had urged the court to declare illegal and unconstitutional the continuance of the operation of the three autonomous district councils in the state.