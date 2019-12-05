11-year-old from Meghalaya to test soccer skill i Spain

SHILLONG: Known for its love for football, Meghalaya time and again has produced many footballers who have made a name and fame for themselves and the state. Now an 11-year-old kid is emerging a star who is all set to test his skills in Spain.

Donboklang kharjana, a 11-year-old player of K Star from Umlyngka, Shillong was selected by FC Madras and he will be playing the Under-13 tournament in Spain.

“I am very happy to get this chance to go outside and I believe it is good for me and the country also,” said the young soccer star.

He is a Class VI student of St Gabriel School and the young talent is leaving for Madras on Friday and from there he will move on to Spain to participate in the under 13 tournament.

Impressed by the feat of the young footballer, local MLA and Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling contacted the player and gifted him with a football kits on Friday

Dohling said, ” I located him today and as soon as I got the news, gifted him a small token of appreciation and also encouragement to perform well and make us proud”.

He hoped that he would emerge as one of the best player representing the state and the country.

Pointing out that there is no dearth of talent in any discipline of sports, Dohling said, ” What I feel is that their talent should be tapped and also encouraged the young talents by giving them incentives”.