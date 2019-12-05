Coimbatore students experience ecosystem services around Manas Park

GUWAHATI: A young group of school children from faraway South India has come to the picturesque Manas National Park and its neighbouring areas to understand the importance of ecosystem services available in this part of the country and how the communities in the area thrive on those services generation after generation.

A team of 12th standard from Isha Home School, Coimbatore has embarked on “The Journey for Learning Programme”, an initiative top-bracket nature conservation organisation Aaranyak, which is a member of the IUCN and recognized as Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Department of Science and Techonology, Government of India.

The students from South India have come to Manas National Park landscape to understand the ecosystem services and they have been experience it with hand holding from Aaranyak field team for the last four days. The students have been put up at homestay accommodation at Mazrabari so that they can mingle with the local Bodo tribe community and understand their life and livelihood.

They have been exposed to ecosystem services which means various benefits that human being derive free of cost the natural environment and from properly-functioning ecosystems including agroecosystems, forest ecosystems, grassland ecosystems and aquatic ecosystems.

“The Journey for Learning Programme” has been initiated to expose our younger generation to the varied ecosystems prevalent among us and how those are so important for human beings and deserve systematic conservation.