Druma knock Niaw Wasa out, Lumniwar keep hopes alive

Shillong: Druma Sandruma booked their place in the semifinals of the Meghalaya State League 2019 by defeating defending champions Niaw Wasa 3-2 in Resubelpara on Wednesday.

The Group D game saw the top two sides go head to head and the first half ended 1-1.

Two quick goals by Chingka Sangma (70′) and Bising Marak (72′) gave Druma a 3-1 lead, but Niaw Wasa clawed a goal back through Namphang Sumer (86′) but the Jaintia Hills team could not find an equaliser.

The result takes Druma Sandruma to nine points. Even if Niaw Wasa win their remaining fixture against Garo Warriors on Saturday and Druma lose theirs against Resu Conventus on the same day, Druma will have head-to-head advantage over Niaw Wasa.

Meanwhile, in the earlier match between Resu Conventus and Salaram, Resu Conventus bagged their first points with a 5-2 victory over Salaram.

In Group A, Lumniwar kept their hopes of a semifinal slot alive with a comfortable 9-0 whitewash of Umkaber in Jowai. Shemjingmut Kharmyndai bagged a first half hat-trick and there were plenty more goals in the second half to give Lumniwar a smashing result. Lumniwar are now up to seven points, tied with Shillong Lajong and behind only on goal difference (the meeting between the top two had ended in a goalless draw on Monday).

In Group B, Sutnga were guaranteed a last-four place after defeating Iatyllilang Lumsehkot 1-0 in the morning. Later Dieye Hamidou smashed five goals in Mynthong’s 7-1 sweep over Jalaphet Bri-Sumer.

Both teams have nine points but Sutnga have head-to-head advantage after being awarded three points in their meeting with Mynthong when the latter were found to have fielded an ineligible player in that match, ie Dieye, whose transfer was not complete in time for the game. In Group C, Mawkohphet played their final fixture and were handed a defeat by Khliehmawlieh, who won 2-1.

The second match was even more exciting with Nongdaju Seng Samla pulling out a 2-0 lead in the first half through Bansynshar Iawphniaw and Silvestar Thongni before Madan Bynther struck back with three goals to win the games by 3-2 thanks to a brace by Pynbhalang Suting and one goal from Lambor Nongsiej.

Rangdajied United were not in action on Wednesday but have qualified from the group for the semis.