Assam MLAs want steps to uplift SCs, STs

Guwahati: Members of the Assam Assembly on Thursday demanded that the government takes steps to uplift scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the state by working on socio-economic development.

During a discussion on Socio-Economic Development of SCs and STs under the Speaker’s initiative, a total of 23 MLAs took part and put forward their suggestions in the House.

AGP MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali said the state government should review all SC and ST certificates through proper scientific methods in order to facilitate original beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

Ruling BJP MLA Ranoj Pegu stated that the government should introduce community ownership system in Assam to save the land for the ST and SC people. (PTI)