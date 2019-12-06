CEM files plea in High Court on KHADC imbroglio

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member (CEM), Latiplang Kharkongor, has filed a petition before the High Court of Meghalaya over the delay in approval of the list of Executive Members (EMs).

After hearing the petition, the court issued notice to Governor’s Secretariat and the state government.

The petition of the CEM assumes significance as the government had rejected his election though the governor had approved it.

The CEM wants to have a logical conclusion to the formation of the Executive Committee since the state government does not want to acknowledge the election process.

Later, the CEM had forwarded the list of EMs to the governor for his approval.

The case will come up for hearing on December 10.

Sources said the CEM filed the petition against the governor’s secretariat so as to have the speedy approval of EMs.

The list has Independent MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri as Deputy CEM.

Others in the list of Executive Committee are Congress MDCs Ronnie Lyngdoh and Lamphrang Blah, NPP MDC Mitchell Wankhar and PDF MDC Macdalyn Sawkmie.

Sources added that the CEM advises the governor on the names of the EMs. The list of EMs was sent on November 27.