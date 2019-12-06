Censorship is an outdated concept: Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who will next be seen in second season of web series titled Inside Edge, has said that censorship is an outdated concept. He added that viewers should have freedom to watch films or shows of their choice.

“I think there shouldn’t be censorship on OTT platforms. I think censorship is really an outdated concept and practice. We live in a vibrant democracy, so to have censorship is a negative thing. I feel instead of censorship, there should be a modern system of rating where people give you a guideline regarding a certain show which contains abusive language or things like that,” said Vivek, while interacting with the media to promote Inside Edge Season 2.

“If you can vote at the age of 18 and you can choose who will run our country, then you can also choose which film or show you want to watch,” he added.

Cast members including Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial and Tanuj Virmani, and crew including Karan Anshuman and Ritesh Sidhwani were present at the event.

The first season of Inside Edge premiered in year 2017.

Said Vivek: “The credit of this show goes to (creator) Karan Anshuman. He is one of the pioneers of this space. This show came when people didn’t knew much about OTT platforms, so to come up with such an ambitious vision and to create a show on a huge scale is an outstanding feat in itself.

“It has got appreciation on global scale so, I think whole credit of it goes to writers, directors and producers of this show. It wasn’t an easy task and now it has become successful so, people take it for granted but I have seen the kind of efforts these people have put in from the scratch to make this show.”

The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment and will premiere on December 6 on Amazon Prime. (IANS)