CoMSO demands scrapping of CAB  

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) has stated that the new Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is not acceptable asserting that entire Meghalaya is not exempted and demanded that the Center should not pass the CAB.

In a press communiqué issued here, chairman of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin said the organization demanded that entire Meghalaya should be exempted from the purview of the Act.

He stated that only three tribal area of Assam is exempted while expressing concern that Manipur has come entirely under CAB, the non-Tribal areas of Tripura is not exempted.

“Meghalaya is a state without ILP system, the Governor did not give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) amendment ordinance 2019 so Meghalaya will be a safe haven for Bangladeshi origin people who would become India citizen through CAB”, he said.

Kharjahrin said that the clause which decreased the number of years from 11 year to 5 year in order to enable the Bangladeshi Hindu etc., to get citizenship by naturalisation still remains and this has not been exempted.

He rued that it was just a matter of five years where the two crore Bangladeshi Hindus and others would become Indian citizens.