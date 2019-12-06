Fighters’ body felicitates medal winners

TURA: Two fighters from Garo Hills who recently won medals at separate international martial arts tournaments were felicitated by the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Martial Arts Association during its annual meet held recently.

Elbiston Marak won the Gold Medal at the International martial Arts Championships in Nepal while Dikshita Rabha bagged the Bronze Medal at another martial arts tournament held in Malaysia and Thailand in the months of September and October this year.

Pencak Silat is an Indonesian Martial Arts which is a unique technique of karate, Judo and Kung fu. It is recognised by the Asian Games. It is being introduced in many educational institutions for self defence. The Martial art has a scope of obtaining scholarships and other benefits for the challenging youths.

The felicitation programme was attended by distinguished guests among whom included President of Council of Nokmas, S G Momin, New Horizon School Principal, N M Marak, Principal of Morning Glory Secondary School, D Marak, Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association (MPSA) Chief Adviser, Rakkan M Sangma, MPSA General Secretary, Eddy Marak and others.