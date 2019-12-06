Illegal stone crusher operates at archaeological site  

TURA: The Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Rajabala in West Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner urging him to take action against an illegal stone crusher that was being operated at the popular Wadagokgre Archaeological site.

In their complaint, the committee said that one, Mofizur Zaman has been running the stone crusher at the site which has hurt the sentiments of the people. The committee reminded of the earlier order of the deputy commissioner which prohibited the use of any machinery at the site.

“We request you to immediately conduct an inquiry of the spot and pass an order to close the stone crusher as soon as possible,” the GSMC said.