India win 50 medals on Day 4

South Asian Games Medals Tally

Kathmandu: Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday.

India secured its best medal haul on a single day so far in the Games to lead the medal tally with 58 gold, 41 silver and 19 bronze for a total of 118 medals to leave hosts Nepal far behind in the second spot.

The bulk of India’s medals came from swimming, wushu, weightlifting and athletics. India’s gold rush was triggered by wushu with as many as seven yellow metals coming from it. Suraj Singh fetched the first wushu gold of the day in men’s gunshu all-round event before Y Sanathoi Devi (women’s sansou 52kg), Punam (women’s 75kg), Deepika (women’s 70kg), Sushila (women’s 65kg), Roshibina Devi (women’s 60kg) and Sunil Singh (men’s 52kg) also clinched top spots in their respective events. Bidyapati Chanu bagged a bronze in women’s sansou 56kg category. Swimming accounted for the most medals for India on Thursday with 11, of which four were gold, six silver and one bronze.

India’s second gold from swimming came from Apeksha Delyla Fernandes who won the men’s 200m breaststroke (short course) with a time of 2:38.05.

Divya Satija clinched a gold in women’s 100m butterfly (short course), clocking 1:02.78, before the women’s 400m freestyle relay team finished on top of the podium with a time of 3:55.17. Indians bagged four gold medals on the first day of weightlifting competitions. (PTI)