Assam govt to relax qualification for Divyangjan job seekers

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured representatives of various bodies of disable persons to meet their demands do away with the eligibility criteria like mandatory job experience, computer experience and sports as desired qualification for Grade IV State government jobs.

The meeting took place in the conference room of Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday decided to relax the eligibility criteria considering the physical limitation to Dibyangjans (persons with disabilities) and bring in parity in the socio-economic strata of the society.

The meeting which was adequately represented by the office bearers of Pratibondi Suraksha Sanstha Assam, Bikalanga Unnayan Parishad Assam, All Assam Dristihin Yuva Unnayan Parishad, All Assam Pratibondi Rehabilitation Sanstha contended that so far the prescribed job criteria have put them in a disadvantageous position in seeking government jobs and therefore, requested Chief Minister Sonowal for his intervention. The Chief Minister in turn asked the Social Welfare Department to do away with the three eligibility criteria for facilitating an unhindered road for their absorption in the Grade IV State government jobs.

The meeting also decided to build a guest house for the Divyangjans in Guwahati so that they can have good accommodation whenever they come to Guwahati. Sonowal also asked the P&RD department to allot houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Grameen to the persons with disabilities from the existing beneficiary list on a priority basis.

Acknowledging sporting acumen of the specially challenged youth in the state, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the Social Welfare Department to provide fund to the All Assam Deaf and Dumb Sports Meet to be held in Tezpur. He also asked the department to take necessary steps for the promotion of Indian Sign Language in the state.