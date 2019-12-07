HC for speedy disposal of POCSO cases

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has stressed the need for expeditious trial of POCSO cases.

Judge W. Diengdoh, after hearing the plea of the additional advocate general on Friday for issuance of necessary direction as far as expeditious trial of POCSO cases are concerned, said the court had issued several directions to the trial court for due compliance on the speedy trial of POCSO cases.

He also referred to the notification issued on August 19 this year regarding action plan for reduction in pendency of five year old cases.

The notification had also said that cases registered under POCSO Act, 2012 (as amended from time to time) should be fast-tracked and concerned Special Courts should ensure that the trial is completed, as far as possible, within six months from the date of filing charge sheet.