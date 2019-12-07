Indian Army, PLA begin joint training exercise

SHILLONG: The Joint Training Exercise between India and china Hand-in-Hand-2019, has

commenced at Joint Traing Node (JTN), Umroi, on Saturday and in the next fourteen days, the Armed Forces from both the countries will learn counter terrorism tactics

and drills.

This is the Eighth Edition in the series where People’s Liberation Army and Indian Army would share in hand expertise and knowledge with each other on counter insurgency operations.

The opening ceremony took place on Saturday. Major General Deepak Mehra, General Officer Commanding Red Horns Division spoke about the benefits of the joint exercise.

He said that the exercise this year was special as it is 70th year of diplomatic ties between India and China even as he added that the joint exercise demonstrates the historic relationship between two countries and helps in growing bilateral relations.



“ It will further deepen people to people interaction between academics, forces, youths organizations and political class of both the countries,” he said

Stating that a stable and balanced relationship between two countries will be beneficial for people of both the countries, he added that both counties had agreed to maintenance peace and tranquility at the border as it was essential for development of both the countries .



The focus on initial four days of the exercise will be on Orientation to Training Area, Lectures on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment, Firing by each other’s weapons, improvised Explosive Devices drills & various practices on above aspects.

The scope of this exercise covers company level Joint Training on

Counter Terrorism Operation in Semi Urban Terrain under United Nations

Mandate. The exercise is aimed at building and promoting positive relations

between both the armies.

Meanwhile, Col. KJ Singh, Indian Contingent Commander, said that both the formed would from each other’s practice and evolve practice and drills besides rehearshing established joint command and control structures.

“ The terminal aim is to evolve and develop high degree common combat compatibility and synergy to be able to conduct successful counter terrorism operations in future,” he said.

Col Hu Chunguang of the 1st Infantry Batallion, of Tibet’s Military Command said that two contingents would learn different tactics together to improve counter terrorism capability and through this exercise, they would deepen their friendship and improve mutual understanding.

