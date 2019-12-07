M’laya take first-innings lead vs Mizoram

U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya took a first-innings lead against Mizoram on the first day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Tezpur, Assam, on Friday.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to field, dismissing Mizoram for 137 before going on to make 146/3 by stumps on the opening day.

Aryan Borah scalped 5/27 in 20 overs for Meghalaya, with Aaron Nongrum (2/12) and Abhishek Kumar (2/24) taking a brace of wickets each. Sudhir Sahani also bagged a wicket to finish with figures of 1/28.

Meghalaya were down 18/2 in their first innings, but Joydeepan Deb (25) and Divyansh Rajput (75 not out) took them to 102 when Deb fell. Sameer Thapa (13 not out) then came in to keep Rajput company until stumps.

Rajput has struck three sixes and 11 fours in his innings, hitting his 75 runs from just 86 balls.