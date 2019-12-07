State kickboxing official selected in SEA Games

SHILLONG: Donny Raphael Ranee has been selected for the 30th South East Asian (SEA) Games as the International Technical Official (ITO) which is to be held at Manila in Philippines starting from December 7 till 12.

Presently, he holds the post of president in the Kickboxing Federation of India (NKFI) and has also been the founder of sports (MMA) since 1996.

Meghalaya Association of Kickboxing Organisations (MAKO), in a statement issued here, stated that Ranee is also one of the most renowned personalities in the field of Kickboxing and has brought many laurels to the state.

He has represented the state as well as country across nations in different categories of Martial Arts which include Wushu kickboxing, Taekwondo, Jeet Kune Do, Muay Thai, Zendokai (karate).

The MAKO congratulated him stating that his selection as an ITO is a great boon to the nation.

“We, the members of Meghalaya Association of Kickboxing Organisations, would like to congratulate Donny Ranee and express our hearty thanks for his contributions for the association so far,” the statement said.

“Sir Donny Ranee’s selection as an International Technical Official in the 30th South East Asian Games is a great boon to the state and the nation as a whole,” it added.