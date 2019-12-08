Violations continue across the country…

Chhattisgarh youth held for

‘raping’ six-year-old girl

RAIGARH: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, who lives in the girl’s neighbourhood, entered her house on Friday evening when she was alone and allegedly raped her, said Kiran Gupta, Station House Officer of Lailunga police station. A woman who saw the incident informed the girl’s mother, after which the complaint was registered, the officer said.

The accused, who is 15 years old, was apprehended and produced before a juvenile justice board here on Saturday. The board sent him to juvenile home, Gupta added. A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act, she said, adding that further investigation was on. (PTI)

Five youths held for molesting

school girl in Gurgaon

GURGAON: Five men were arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly molesting a minor girl as she was returning home from school, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around noon on Friday under Farukh Nagar police station area and the girl’s father lodged a complaint against the accused, police officer Subhash Boken said.

“In her complaint, the victim said she was returning from school with her friends. On the way, five drunk men in a car stalked and later molested her. They also tried to grab her while in the car,” Boken said adding that the victim escaped to a nearby house to protect herself. “A case was registered. Upon investigation, a police team identified and arrested five accused persons after a tip-off on Friday in Farukh Nagar area,” he added. (PTI)

UP teen held for

abducting, raping minor

Vadodara: A man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, police said on Saturday. Suraj Darshan Kori (19) had abducted the girl from Gugaliyapura village in Waghodia tehsil here on October 16 after promising marriage,

Inspector PK Gohil said. “He took her to his native village in Rae Bareli in UP. A Gujarat police team managed to bring back the girl and unite her with her family. The man has been arrested for abduction and rape under IPC and POCSO Act,” he added. (PTI)

Man held for woman’s rape,

blackmail in Gujarat

Rajkot: A man was held from Chotila in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job after assuming a fake identity online and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.

Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.

“He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the victim called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father’s contact,” said the Gandhigram police station official. “He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested,” the official said. (PTI)

Man rapes minor daughter,

poisons her to hide crime

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has arrested a man who allegedly raped his daughter and killed her by administering rat poison in a bid to conceal his crime, an official said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Friday from Indore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Gorakhpal told reporters in Rohtak.

The accused, a factory worker, had been living separately at Rohtak for the past six months with his four children, including the nine-year-old daughter.

Children used to sleep with their father at his house in the night and he used to drop them at the residence where his wife lived before going to work in the morning, the DSP said. On the night intervening November 27 and 28, the accused allegedly raped his daughter and then threatened her with dire consequences. Fearing that she would reveal the incident to her mother, he hatched a plan to eliminate her, the DSP said. “He brought rat poison from the market and mixed it with flour and gave it to her daughter on December 2. Her condition worsened on December 3 and she died in a hospital. Her father absconded the same day. Later, her mother lodged a complaint and a case was registered,” he said. (PTI)

Kanpur girl, who alleged that she was gang-raped, commits suicide

Kanpur: A 17-year-old girl, who had complained to police last month that she was gang-raped by her neighbours, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her cousin’s house in Kanpur, police said on Saturday.

The girl had hanged herself on Friday night when her family members had gone outside, SP (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats said. She was abducted allegedly by Sunny Balmiki (19) and his uncle Lala Balmiki (26) on November 13, following which her parents complained to police and an FIR was registered, the officer said. Her statement was also recorded by a court, Rura SHO Syed Mohammad Abbas said. Following the girl’s statement, police altered the case into that of gang-rape and slapped relevant sections of POCSO Act against the accused on Friday and nabbed them, the SHO said. The police officer further said the girl was sent to her cousin’s house for counselling, where she took the extreme step on Friday night. (PTI)