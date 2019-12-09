Assam continues to simmer over CAB

GUWAHATI: From democratic torchlight protests by students’ organisations to awareness rallies by citizens to vociferous black flag demonstrations before the chief minister’s cavalcade, Assam simmered over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 on the eve of tabling of the contentious legislation in Parliament.

Apex students’ organisation, All Assam Students Union, which has already announced a series of agitation against CAB in the coming days, took out a torchlight rally on Sunday evening, with a call to oppose the contentious legislation tooth and nail.

As it is AASU, along with the North East Students Organisation, has called a Northeast bandh on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s move to pass CAB in Parliament despite opposition from students unions, organisations and conscious sections of the region.

Speaking to the media during the rally, AASU chief adviser, Samujjal Bhattacharjya said that a concerted movement against CAB was the only alternative left with the Bill set to be tabled in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

“Assam will become Bangladesh if people are not aware of their rights and do not hit the streets to protect their rights. It is a shame that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, despite being a part of the students’ organisation once, has gone on to endorse CAB purely for political interests. We warn the chief minister not to impose an anti-Constitutional legislation and go against the people of Assam,” Bhattacharjya asserted.

He also countered the chief minister’s ‘shun agitation-build work culture’ appeal to the young generation, saying that the youth would be a part of the agitation and at the same time engage themselves in their studies and careers.

The AASU leaders however urged members in the district units across the state to carry out a democratic agitation and refrain from any violence during the movement. Reportedly, an AGP office was ransacked in Upper Assam by irate AASU activists, in protest against the regional party’s stand on CAB.

Meanwhile, black flags were demonstrated in front of the chief minister’s convoy in the city on Sunday.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti adviser, Akhil Gogoi, while pledging to be with the movement against CAB till it is scrapped, reiterated the need for a united uprising. The KMSS leader urged organisations such as the AASU to set aside any differences during the movement.

Meanwhile, in a unique protest, members of the Asom Nagarik Samaj, comprising intellectuals, artistes, writers, journalists, lawyers and leading citizens, took out an awareness rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), travelling across Dighalipukuri in Kamrup metro to Chaygaon in Kamrup district and distributing leaflets among people on Sunday.