CoMSO demands Guv’s resignation

SHILLONG: The chairman of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) Robert Kharjahrin took exception to the statement of Governor Tathagata Roy for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) asserting he should resign from the post of governor and then give his personal opinion.

Interestingly, the state government unanimously opposed CAB while the governor took a different turn by supporting it stating that it should have been implemented a long time back.

In a statement issued here, Kharjahrin said, “Governor as per the Constitution should act under the advice of the council of ministers. The Meghalaya government opposes CAB, so how can he take an opposite view to that of the state government’s view. He no longer has a moral and legal right to continue as governor of the state”.

Kharjahrin said the indigenous people of Meghalaya oppose the CAB while the governor embraces the illegal immigrants of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“If he wants to give his personal opinion nobody can stop him. But let him resign first as governor and then give his personal opinion”, he said.

Roy is nothing new to controversies and he often stirred up storms with his comments on social media some of which had communal connotations.