FC Goa begin victory run with 1-0 win over Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Manvir Singh came off the bench to score the match-winner as FC Goa beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League clash here on Sunday.

FC Goa dominated the proceedings for most part of the match but both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances before second-half substitute Manvir (68th) headed in the decisive goal. With the crucial three points away from home, Sergio Lobera’s side climbed back into the top four after securing their first win in three games. They are now third with 12 points from seven matches.

Hyderabad remain winless in four matches and are at the bottom of the table with four points.

FC Goa were more confident in possession and denied Hyderabad a way back into the game in the final few minutes.

Boumous and Manvir had attempts on goal that were kept out by Kamaljit but the damage had already been done. (PTI)