NEHU reschedules exams due to NESO strike

TURA: Two university examinations for law and education have been rescheduled by NEHU, Tura Campus, in the light of Tuesday’s strike call across the North east by student organizations under the aegis of North East Students’ Organization to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill.The Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and LLB examinations of the university were suppose to take place on Tuesday. They have now been shifted to next week onwards.In a notification issued by NEHU’s Controller of Examinations, the B.Ed examinations will now take place on December 17th while the LLB exam will be held on December 21st.The Pro Vice-Chancellor of NEHU Tura Campus, Prof. G Singhaih informed that the reschedule was necessitated in view of the NESO bandh call given for Tuesday.