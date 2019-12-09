TURA: The District Magistrate, West Garo Hills district, has promulgated an order under Section 144 Cr PC prohibiting obstruction or intimidation to office goers or general public, causing obstruction to the movement of vehicles, etc., carrying or concealing on person of lathis, sticks, stones, missiles, firearms or any kind of lethal weapons, by any person, or group of persons or organizations, in view of the announcement of 11 hours Region-wide bandh on 10th December, 2019 by the North East Students Organisation in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

However, this order will not apply to armed force personnel or para military and other law enforcing agencies or lawful duty or deployment. This order will extend to entire West Garo Hills District and will remain in force until further orders and as the circumstances of the case do not admit service of notice in due time, this order is passed exparte.