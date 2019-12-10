Lajong pip Umrit 6-0, cruise into semis of MSL

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong made it through to the semifinals of the Meghalaya State League 2019 after topping Group A on goal difference.

Going into the crunch last day of the group stage, Lumniwar led Shillong Lajong on goal difference +21 to +18. On Monday, however, their positions reversed with Lajong beating Umrit 6-0, while Lumniwar were 1-0 victor over Royal FC, which put the Shillong team back at the top.

In the first match Lajong trounced Umrit 6-0 with goals from Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi (5’), Amon Lepcha (14’, 50’), Maxderidoff Wahlang (37’) and Parvaj Bhuiya (68’, 88’).

That result meant that Lumniwar would have to win by a four-goal margin over Royal FC in order to finish on top of the group and progress to the semifinals.

However, they were only able to bag one goal against Royal FC, which came via Daminot Nongphlang in the 50th minute.

Meanwhile, in Resubelpara, Garo Warriors defeated Salaram 6-1.

Neither team were able to progress further in the tournament, but it was a good result for the Warriors whose Molding Sangma was adjudged man-of-the-match.