Opposition to CAB height of absurdity: Guv

UDP slams Roy for hurting state sentiments

SHILLONG: While the pressure groups in Meghalaya are asking the Governor Tathagata Roy to step down from his post as the constitutional head of the state over his stand on CAB unlike the state government, the governor has made another statement on the issue saying that opposition to CAB is the height of absurdity.

However, the UDP has taken exception to the views of the governor.

“The governor is not respecting the sentiments of the people of the state and his stand is a matter of concern”, UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said.

He also wondered as to how the governor can air a different view in public when the state government is opposing the bill.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the governor said, “Opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is the height of absurdity.

Can anyone deny that Pakistan subjected its Hindus and other minorities to unbelievable persecution and forced them to flee to India? The worst sufferers were my people, East Bengal Hindus! Unlike Punjabis,”

He followed it up with another tweet saying, “Their exodus was one-way. Muslim percentage in Indian Bengal rose from 20% in 1951 to 30 % today! Yet ‘seculars’ demand that the Muslim tormentors and the Hindu tormented must be placed on the same footing because India’s ‘secular ethos’ demands it! CAB will right this wrong.”

He also said the constitutional position of CAB is that as per entry 17 of the union list of the 7th schedule to the Constitution, citizenship is a central subject. No state government can therefore legally have a view on CAB but political parties and individuals can, he said.

The statement from the governor came as the entire region, including Meghalaya, is vehemently opposing the implementation of CAB in the region.

Though the Centre has hinted of exempting scheduled areas from the purview of the Bill, the pressure groups want full exemption for Meghalaya.