Woman found hanging in city, beau held

SHILLONG: After a lady was found hanging on a tree in the forest of Golf Links, her boyfriend was arrested as police suspect it to be a case of homicide.

Police sources said on Monday that the incident took place on Friday and the victim had even visited the suspect at Mawlai Kynton Massar on the same day morning.

While the suspect identified as Geoffrey Lyngdoh is in police custody for five days, the postmortem report of the victim is awaited.

The ropes tied to the ground from the pine tree had raised suspicion following which the suspect was quizzed by the police.

The woman, originally from Mairang, was staying at a rented accommodation in Nongrim Hills. She was working in a shop in the city.

The incident resembles the mysterious death of MTDC employee Iohbianghun Sahkhar as she was also found with a rope tied to her neck in a private forest in Umbir, Ri Bhoi in June this year.

However, there was no overhead branch of any tree from where she could hang herself.