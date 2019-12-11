Arson, vandalism mark NESO bandh

SHILLONG/ TURA: The 11-hour North East bandh called by the North East Students’ Organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday witnessed a spree of arson and vandalism in the state particularly in capital Shillong with several vehicles, including one belonging to police, bearing the brunt.

The shut-down was complete.

Shops and educational institutions remained shut and vehicular traffic was virtually off the road while few chose to venture out even as police beefed up security to prevent any law and order problem. Emergency services and media vehicles were, however, exempted.

The Main Secretariat, which is usually abuzz with activity, wore a deserted look. Only a few were seen moving in and around the place whereas the rooms were all empty.

In Laban area of Shillong, windshields of 19 vehicles, which were parked on the roadside, were smashed on the intervening night of December 9-10, police said adding most of these belonged to non-tribals.

Miscreants also hurled a petrol bomb in Qualapatty area around midnight.

On Tuesday, windows of a night super bus were smashed on national highway in the Mawlai area; a vehicle was suspected to have been torched at Paltan Bazar; a police Gypsy belonging to SF 10 was set afire at FCI junction.

Besides, there were reports of burning of tyres in some parts of the city.

Supporters of the bandh also put up road blockades in different areas.

Cases of assault were also reported in parts of the city.

Earlier, in the morning, protesters also took out processions in different parts of the city with a group shouting anti- CAB slogans near the residence of BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai.

Later, in the evening, there was also a report of vandalisation of a few shops in Police Bazar area. The glass panes in Chowdhury Pharmacy were damaged in stone pelting following which the shop downed its shutters.

Meghalaya DGP R Chandranathan also held discussions with the government on the overall security in the city and the state.

A group of protesters directed their ire at NPP MP from Tura Agatha Sangma for supporting CAB. They burnt her effigy along with those of the prime minister, Union Home minister and governor of the state at Motphran.

The protesters were later joined by another group who had walked from Fire Brigade till Motphran shouting slogans opposing CAB and demanding ILP.

It is not known as to who organise the march of the second group from Fire Brigade, but people from different walks of life, young and old and even some children accompanied their parents on the cold evening.

The first group received information that the other group was on its way to Motphran and Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) leader Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said they will wait for them and then burn the effigies.

Later, slogans could be heard from the GS Road leading up to Motphran. On hearing the slogans, the first group gave a loud cheer to welcome them.

Shouts of “We demand, ILP,” “Sanbor Shullai, phasi noh (suicide)” and other anti-CAB slogans filled the air.

Earlier, Kharlyngdoh said that Agatha Sangma, sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had sold away the state and shouted slogans, “Down, Down Agatha,” “We condemn, Agatha”.

He said that the NPP showed double standards as its very own MP supported CAB while the assent of the ordinance for the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by the Governor, Tathagata Roy, is still pending.

The bandh paralysed the five districts of Garo Hills.

Unidentified persons set on fire a truck parked outside the FCI godown near Najing Bazar in Tura West Garo Hills in the morning while another was set ablaze at Ampati in South West Garo Hills on Monday at around 8 pm.

“Our patrol teams reached the scene and contained the fire from spreading further,” said West Garo Hills SP MGR Kumar.

Bandh supporters took to the streets to enforce the bandh in the morning.

A similar incident took place in nearby South West Garo Hills district as well.

According to police, miscreants tried to set on fire a truck parked on the side of a road at Malchapara village under Betasing police region early in the morning.

In the Jengjal region of West Garo Hills where the Tura airport is located, unknown persons targeted a Mahindra pik-up truck that was coming from Williamnagar region during the bandh hours by pelting stones causing damage to its windshield. The driver escaped unhurt.

The bandh was complete even in the minority-dominated plains belt of Garo Hills as the public, many of whom angered by the decision of the centre to pass the CAB supported the NESO strike bringing normal life to a standstill.

Meanwhile, anger against Tura MP Agatha K Sangma was palpable from those opposed to the bill following her decision to support the CAB in Parliament on Monday.

Anti-CAB agitators set on fire an effigy of the Tura MP in the Dainadubi region of North Garo Hills for supporting the bill.

The day-long bandh had a telling effect on government work with almost all government offices, barring that of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, experiencing negligible attendance for work.