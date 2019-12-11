Mobile Internet banned in 10 districts of stir-hit Assam

24-hour ban begins at 7 PM on Wednesday

GUWAHATI: Assam government has imposed 24-hour ‘temporary ban’ on mobile internet service and data service of all mobile service providers with effect from 7 PM on Wednesday to 7 PM on Thursday in ten of the districts –Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Kamrup.

The ban has been imposed in view of the raging protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Brahmaputra Valley districts in Assam that is posing a threat t over all law and order situation in the state.

The order issued by Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department of Assam Government, mentioned that mobile internet services had been banned to prevent misuse of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube etc., for spreading rumours, pictures, videos and texts that have potential to inflame passion and thus exacerbate the law and order situation.