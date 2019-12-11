UDP meet today on Agatha move

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh on Tuesday said the party will take a decision on Wednesday on Tura NPP MP Agatha Sangma’s sudden move to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The UDP is a constituent of the NPP-led ruling MDA alliance in the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, he said, “We have convened a meeting on Wednesday of all UDP MDCs and MLAs to discuss the matter”.

Asked on the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur, Mawthoh questioned the Centre’s decision.

“I am yet to understand what is the justification of granting ILP to one state and not to another when the demand has been there in Meghalaya for a long time”, he said. He added that there is a need for a very strong mechanism in the state. Even though the situation in other states is different, but the issue of illegal immigration is a common concern in the North East.

“How to tackle illegal immigration will depend on the wisdom of the Centre and the state and to bring about an effective mechanism to contain influx”, he said.

He observed that the Centre should have been sensitive to the problems of the people especially the ethnic minorities as illegal immigration is a problem in the North East and Meghalaya.