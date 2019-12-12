Protest against CAB intensifies in GH

By Our Reporter

TURA: Protest against the CAB is intensifying in Garo Hills with various organisations holding several different agitations on Thursday.

An indefinite night road blockade from 8 pm to 5 am has been announced by the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC), a conglomeration of organisations from Thursday night until the CAB is withdrawn. The organisation will also be holding a public rally to oppose the bill at Chandmary Playground on December 16 in which people including organisations from all corners of Garo Hills have been invited to attend. The public rally will begin at 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, combined organizations comprising of the GSU (Tengsak), FKJGP, AYWO and ADE along with others also organized a vehicle rally in Tura. Earlier on Wednesday, the organizations had held the same protest. The effigy of Tura MP Agatha K Sangma was also burnt by protestors during Thursday’s protests.