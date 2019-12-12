State official to judge at Asian climbing c’ship

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) has informed that its assistant secretary Kayleigh Petra from Upper Lumparing has been selected by Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) as a one of the panel judges at the Asian Youth Climbing Championship 2019 which will be held in Bengaluru from December 12 till 15.

IMF is an apex body, which regulates and controls all mountaineering and allied sports activities in the country, affiliated to International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).