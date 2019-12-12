State U-23 team’s CK Nayudu campaign gets under way

SHILLONG: Meghalaya began their campaign in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy by taking on Odisha in Mangaldai, Assam, today.

Sixteen wickets fell on the first day after Meghalaya won the toss and opted to field first as both teams struggled with the bat. Odisha posted 154 all out in their first innings after Mukesh Ray claimed 5/47 for Meghalaya, while Arbin Singh took 4/26 and Lokesh Turaha 1/36.

Meghalaya then reached 72/6 at stumps, trailing by 82 runs.

One-down Yogesh Tiwari top-scored with 30, while Ray (0 not out) and Anish Charak (7 not out) are currently occupying the crease.