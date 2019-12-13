Doubts over CAB not baseless, says Assam Speaker

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday said doubts expressed over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are not baseless, and there is a strong possibility of it creating division if implemented.

In a statement, Goswami appealed to the Central government to take necessary steps to redress the anger and grievances of the people of Assam.

“After the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha yesterday, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has become an act. Though I should not comment on the Act as I am discharging Constitutional duties as Speaker, but as a person working for the nation and community through the Assam agitation, I feel that the doubt created by this act is not baseless,” he said.

“There is a strong possibility of creating division among different castes, communities and languages if this act is implemented,” he said. (PTI)