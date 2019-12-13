ILP demand gets louder

SHILLONG: The demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit system in the state grew strident on Thursday with the Khasi Students’ Union even warning of bloodshed and the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) making it clear that it would not settle for anything less.

Addressing a street meeting in front of the YMCA building at Mawkhar on Friday evening that was attended by hundreds of people, both the young and old, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said the state government should knock on the doors of the Centre to implement ILP even as he warned of bloodshed.

He pointed out that the chief minister has gone to Delhi and has also met Governor Tathagata Roy, to give his assent to the ordinance.

“Go to Delhi and knock on the doors of Modi and Amit Shah to implement ILP in Hynniewtrep land and if you (the state government) cannot go ahead, then choose whether you (the state government) want peace or bloodshed,” said Marngar.

The KSU president pointed out that the demand for ILP has been long pending but the state legislators have a turned a deaf ear. “They (the legislators) are out on foreign tours and getting involved in tussle for power. People, it is time to decide what you will do next,” he added as he called for unity against CAB and demand for ILP.

Marngar also trained his guns against the BJP also and said, “The BJP during the Lok Sabha election campaign spoke about bringing CAB. It was fulfilled yesterday. But I have one thing to say and message to the Center is — let the CAB become a law, then indigenous people will be prompted to become outlaws for the sake of our people. We live in fear of being wiped out. We have not fallen yet but we are in a battle ground. It is not just the KSU that will do it but decide now for posterity as a community”, he said.

Slamming the public representatives, he called upon the people to screen the legislators.

Giving a more aggressive tone, he went on to add that it does not matter if the state greets New Year with bloodbath for the sake of the survival of indigenous people.

FKJGP leader Reginald Thabah said the people should start using their wisdom and called upon them to be disciplined.

CoMSO supports demand

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has also demanded Inner Liner Permit system in the state as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, chairman of CoMSO, Robert Kharjahrin said that the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act should be pursued by the government as long as the ILP system is not yet approved by the Centre.

“We will accept nothing less than the ILP as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation. We were the first to demand ILP, what is the difference between us and Manipur? Like Manipur, we have every right to demand ILP. Since Manipur has been included in the Inner Line Permit system, we should also be included under the ILP system”, he said.

Asked on the difference between the Ordinance and the ILP, Kharjahrin said that ILP was declared constitutionally valid and is strong.

Questioning the state government, he said, “How will they ensure that entire Meghalaya is exempted?”

The CoMSO has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if the entire state of Meghalaya is not exempted from the CAB as they are unhappy over the exemption of only the Sixth Schedule areas. He added that the opposition to the CAB will continue terming the exemption as fake and partial.

He also termed the CAB as a communal bill.

Kharjahrin called former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as an anti-ILP person and said if ILP is implemented, it would affect the vote bank of Congress.

He said there is contradiction even within the Congress party citing examples that Congress MLA PT Sawkmie demands ILP whereas Sangma does not. He said, “We want an official statement, which one is true?”

He added that all parties should come together to resolve the matter.

On the other hand, he endorsed the demand of the Federation of the Khasi Jaintia and Garo People to convene a special Assembly session.

March to Raj Bhavan

He informed that the march from Motphran to Raj Bhavan to register their protest to CAB and demand ILP will be held on Friday. Later, in the evening, Kharjahrin informed that the organisation will defy the curfew called by the district administration.