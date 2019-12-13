NEUFC-Chennaiyin macth postponed

Chennai/New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) football match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati was on Thursday postponed indefinitely after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The match was slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium there.

“Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati, match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice,” the ISL said in a statement.

“The league has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action. The safety of fans, players and league staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision,” it added.

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and the pre-match media interactions were also called off. (PTI)