Lajong thrash Druma 10-1

Rangdajied-Sutnga MSL semis postponed

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong romped to a 10-1 victory against Druma Sandruma in the first leg of the first semifinal of the Meghalaya State League 2019 in Jowai on Friday.

Due to unavoidable circumstances revolving around the prevailing situation in the state, the second semifinal between Sutnga and Rangdajied United in Khliehriat has been re-scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 pm.

Lajong and Druma topped Groups A and D respectively, but it was the former who turned in a superlative performance at the Kiang Nangbah Stadium, with hat-tricks for Phrangki Buam (1′, 84′, 89′) and man-of-the-match Naorem Mahesh Singh (3′, 26′, 66′, 70′).

Lajong, who had scored the most goals of any team in the group stage (26), also found the back of the net through Parvaj Bhuiya (72′, 78′) and Donboklang Lyngdoh (85′) to go from 3-1 at half time to 10-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Druma’s top scorer Sengsu Momin bagged the solitary goal for the Garo Hills’ team in the 23rd minute. The one-sided result means that Druma will have an absolute mountain to climb in the second leg in Resubelpara on December 17 if they are to have any hope of making it to the final.