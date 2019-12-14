Nagaland rushes to hoard essential items

Kohima: With protests against the Citizenship Act raging across the North East, people of Nagaland, who had been with Hornbill Festival celebrations, were seen rushing to goods stores on Friday to hoard essential items, amid tension that curfew in Assam might hit supplies.

As Assam happened to be the lifeline of Nagaland when it came to supply of commodities, people were sceptical they might have to face food and medicine shortage in the days to come, official sources said.

Long queues were also witnessed at fuel outlets in state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur.

Allaying fears, Principal Secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha told PTI that the Indian Oil Corporation depot in Dimapur has been stocked up to last a few days. (PTI)