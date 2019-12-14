Neymar alleges Barca of not paying final salary

Barcelona: Brazilian forward Neymar has filed a fresh lawsuit against Barcelona to demand some three million euros of unpaid wages from his previous stint at the Spanish club, a judicial source said Friday.

The lawsuit was filed “a few weeks ago”, the source told AFP, confirming a report published in Spanish daily newspaper El Mundo which said the Paris Saint-Germain player was suing the Catalan giants to collect “3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) relating to his July 2017 salary”.

According to the newspaper, Neymar alleges Barcelona withheld part of his salary when he quit the club to join the French side in 2017.

Neymar’s shock transfer to PSG for a then-world record 222 million euros came less than a year after he signed a contract that would have kept him at the Spanish club until 2021.

The 27-year-old player argues Barcelona “did not pay him his final salary as a ‘reprisal’ for having claimed his extension bonus”, El Mundo reported. (AFP)